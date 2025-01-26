Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh 2025: Centre urges airlines to ‘rationalise’ Prayagraj airfares

PTI |
Jan 26, 2025 08:55 AM IST

The DGCA approved 81 additional flights in January to meet the increased demand for air travel during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh amid concerns over higher air tickets on the route.

Passengers expressed concerns over higher ticket prices on the Prayagraj route.(HT_PRINT)
Passengers expressed concerns over higher ticket prices on the Prayagraj route.(HT_PRINT)

Airlines, including SpiceJet, are operating more flights to Prayagraj.

To meet increased demand for air travel, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 81 additional flights in January, increasing the air connectivity to Prayagraj to 132 flights from across the country.

In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said that in view of the likely surge in demand, airlines have been urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares.

DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives on January 23 in this regard.

Bookings as well as airfares for flights to Prayagraj have jumped multi-fold as more people travel for the Maha Kumbh, with the air ticket prices rising up to 21 per cent for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights, an analysis by travel portal Ixigo showed earlier this month.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On