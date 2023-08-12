Marketing service provider RK Swamy files IPO papers with SEBI. 5 things to know

RK Swamy Limited, a leading marketing services provider company, has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India on Saturday. The company which first gained popularity as an advertisement agency, offers creative, media, data analytics and market research services solutions.



As the company filed DRHP with SEBI for an initial public offering as per Mint report, here are five things you need to know:



1. The company's IPO consists of fresh issue of up to ₹215 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.7 million equity shares.



2. The offer for sale comprises 1,788,093 equity shares by chairperson Srinivasan L Swamy, up to 1,788,093 by Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, 4,445,714 equity shares by Evanston Pioneer Fund L.P. as well as 678,100 shares by Prem Marketing Ventures LLP.



3. The company will utilise the funds raised from IPO for funding the working capital, while the funding of capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up a digital video content production studio. The company's IPO consists of fresh issue of up to ₹ 215 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.7 million equity shares(iStock Files)

4. According to the draft papers, the company wishes to utilise the funds for information technology infrastrucure development along with that of subsidiaries Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.



4. The IPO's book running lead managers are SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

5. The RK Swamy Hansa Group has 15 year track record in the field of Data Analytics and Marketing Technology, according to the DRHP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.