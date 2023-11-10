close_game
close_game
News / Business / Markets open in red on Dhanteras; Sensex below 64,620, Nifty at 19,335

Markets open in red on Dhanteras; Sensex below 64,620, Nifty at 19,335

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Markets open in red on Dhanteras; Sensex below 64,620, Nifty at 19,335

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Sensex on Dhanteras: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Sensex on Dhanteras: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.25 points to 64,580.95, extending its previous day's decline. The Nifty declined 65.85 points to 19,329.45.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors and Nestle were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.

The US markets ended lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 1,712.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Concerns are mounting as FIIs continue their persistent selling, potentially jeopardizing Nifty's positive outlook. Additionally, Jerome Powell's (Federal Reserve Chair) hawkish comments, signalling the possibility of further interest rate hikes in response to persistent inflation and robust economic growth, could lead to instability in today's trading," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre-opening market comment.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34 per cent to USD 80.28 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 143.41 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 64,832.20 on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out