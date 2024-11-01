Maruti Suzuki says it hit highest monthly sales of 2.06 lakh units in October

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced on Friday it sold 2,06,434 units in October 2024, the highest number of cars it has sold in a one-month period. Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

In comparison, the automaker had sold 199,217 cars in October 2023, according to its statement. This month saw a 3.62% increase or by 7,217 units.

How did the various segments of Maruti Suzuki's vehicles sell?

With the global trend of consumer preferences shifting towards larger utility vehicles rising, it is no surprise that most of Maruti Suzuki's sales were of this type.

Utility vehicles including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 sold a cumulative 70,644 units, which is up by 19.43% or 11,497 units from last year October's 59,147 units.

The second most popular segment was of compact cars including the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, which sold 65,948 units. However, this figure is down by 18.24% or 14,714 units from last year's 80,662 units.

Then comes the 'mini' segment consisting of the Alto and the S-Presso. Things are not looking good here, with a total sales of 10,687 units which is down by 26.54% or 3,881 units compared to last year's 14,568 units.

The company's Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), the Super Carry sold 3,539 units, which is a slump of 9.11% or 355 units, compared to last October's 3,894 units.

The least sold segment was the mid-size one, including just the Ciaz sedan which sold only 659 units. Interestingly, it was 695 as well in October 2023.

Out of the 2,06,434 units sold in total, 163,130 units were domestic sales of cars branded as Maruti Suzuki, while 10,136 units were branded as "other" OEMs, presumably Toyota.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have a partnership wherein the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza are actually the same car with different branding, just like the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Rumion and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and finally the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Maruti Suzuki also reported its highest-ever monthly exports of 33,168 units.

