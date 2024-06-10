Meet Akshat Srivastava: 22-year-old developer from Varanasi who charmed Apple's Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook was highly impressed by Akshat Srivastava who is visiting the Apple Park in California this week. The 22-year-old interacted with the tech boss as the company is hosting developers and techies. Akshat Srivastava hails from Varanasi and started working as a coder in his teens. Akshat Srivastava is seen with Tim Cook as Apple is hosting the Swift Students Challenge winner at the Apple Park this week.

Talking about Akshat Srivastava and other developers from India, Tim Cook said, “I met so many extraordinary developers when I visited India last year, and I saw so much excitement for the many ways that technology can enrich people’s lives. And it was equally wonderful to meet Akshat this week, and see how he’s created a whole new way to share his love of classic games with the next generation."

Akshat Srivastava's submission to the contest was an app called MindBud which he built using moments he shared with his nephew and decided to build a platform for classic games and activities. With MindBud, he created a platform that has four engaging mini-games designed for kids.

For the swift students challenge, Akshat Srivastava used Apple tools like SwiftUI, AVKit (audio), PencilKit, and FileManager. Reports claimed that Akshat also plans to get his submission published on the App Store soon.

Apple WWDC 2024

Apple is expected to showcase its artificial intelligence tools in the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024). This could include a revamped Siri voice assistant and a possible tie-up with ChatGPT owner OpenAI as the iPhone maker seeks to reassure investors that it has not lost the AI battle to Microsoft.