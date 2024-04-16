 Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey. Here's why

Bloomberg |
Apr 16, 2024 09:29 AM IST

The Turkish Competition Authority said cross-platform data sharing between Threads and Instagram could violate Turkey’s laws and cause “irreparable damage.”

Meta Platforms Inc. said it will shut down its Threads platform in Turkey in two weeks to comply with an order from local authorities concerned about data sharing.

A Meta logo is seen. Threads will be unavailable from April 29. Meta described it as a temporary suspension.(Reuters)
A Meta logo is seen. Threads will be unavailable from April 29. Meta described it as a temporary suspension.(Reuters)

The Turkish Competition Authority said last month that cross-platform data sharing between Threads and Instagram could violate Turkey’s laws and cause “irreparable damage.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Tesla executive Drew Baglino, who ‘didn't like meetings’ with Elon Musk, resigns

Meta said it disagreed and would appeal. “There is no impact to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other Meta services in Turkey, or Threads in other countries,” it said.

Threads will be unavailable from April 29. Meta described it as a temporary suspension.

Read more: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh asks herself this question before hiring an employee

In March, Turkish authorities separately fined Meta 4.8 million liras ($148,000) daily until the company confirmed compliance measures. Those fines would apply from mid-December.

Read more: TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36, family announces: 'Loved and lived fiercely'

Meta’s “abused” its position by merging data from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and this hampers competitors, the competition authority’s board said.

Meta has faced problems with Threads in the European Union as well. Europeans have been given the option of signing up without linking their Instagram account. The Instagram link was a key point of contention in the EU, where new rules on digital platforms prevent major tech companies from sharing data across different services.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On