IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Moody's projects 13.7 pc growth in FY'22, expects 7 pc contraction this fiscal
The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market.(Bloomberg)
The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market.(Bloomberg)
business

Moody's projects 13.7 pc growth in FY'22, expects 7 pc contraction this fiscal

For current fiscal, the US-based rating agency expects the economy to contract 7 per cent, lower than its previous estimate.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Moody's on Thursday upped India's growth projection for the next financial year beginning April 1, to 13.7 per cent, from 10.8 per cent estimated earlier, on the back of normalisation of activity and growing confidence in the market with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine.

For current fiscal, the US-based rating agency expects the economy to contract 7 per cent, lower than its previous estimate of 10.6 per cent contraction.

Moody's Investors Service Associate Managing Director (Sovereign Risk) Gene Fang said "our current expectation is that in the current fiscal ending March 2021, the economy would contract 7 per cent... We expect a rebound of 13.7 per cent growth in the next fiscal on normalisation of activity and base effects."

The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market that activities are coming back to normal, Fang said in an online conference on India Credit Outlook 2021 organised by Moody's and its India affiliate ICRA.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said it expects 0.3 per cent growth in the third quarter (October-December) of current fiscal.

ICRA expects Indian economy to contract 7 per cent in current fiscal and growth to rebound to 10.5 per cent in the next fiscal beginning April 1.

"Recession in India has ended," she said, adding there could be upside to growth in FY'22 if government's capital expenditure increases, budget announcements are implemented and vaccination drives are carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moodys icra
Close
The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market.(Bloomberg)
The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market.(Bloomberg)
business

Moody's projects 13.7 pc growth in FY'22, expects 7 pc contraction this fiscal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST
For current fiscal, the US-based rating agency expects the economy to contract 7 per cent, lower than its previous estimate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The governor said both the centre and the state governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic stress.(MINT_PRINT)
The governor said both the centre and the state governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic stress.(MINT_PRINT)
business

For petrol, diesel price reduction, centre and state need to coordinate says RBI

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:22 PM IST
On the central bank’s digital currency, Das said a lot of work is going on internally in the RBI and some broad guidelines and approach papers will be released on it soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
business

Gold prices decline again to 46,430, silver rises by 257

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Gold had previously closed at 46, 522 per 10 gram while silver had closed at 69,543 per kg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura in this file photo. She criticized the government over fuel prices. (ANI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura in this file photo. She criticized the government over fuel prices. (ANI)
business

'Nearing century mark': Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and using cricketing terms targeted the government over the price rise of essential items like LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday was delivering the keynote address of the 185th foundation day celebration of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday was delivering the keynote address of the 185th foundation day celebration of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
business

Fuel price hike not only affects those with cars, bikes: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:38 PM IST
"We realise that states and Centre have their revenue pressures and require high sums of money to enable the country and people to come out Covid-19 stress," the RBI Governor said commenting on fuel price hike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The debt fund raising by the company comes just before the start of spectrum auction valued at 3.92 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
business

Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vendor selling clothes waits for customers at a market in Hyderabad on November 27, 2020(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
A vendor selling clothes waits for customers at a market in Hyderabad on November 27, 2020(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
business

India may have exited recession in 2020-end, GDP data may shed light: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Surveys from RBI this month showed that consumers perceived the current economic situation as being better than it was in November when a similar survey was conducted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million Korea budget this year to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
South Korea is Netflix’s third-biggest market in Asia by sales, after Australia and Japan, which estimates a growth of more than 5 million in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
business

WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST
If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
business

Unavailability of online risk management system led to market shutdown: NSE

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
It is also awaiting a detailed root cause analysis from its telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident, the exchange said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
business

Govt tweaks public procurement policy to save pandemic-hit MSMEs

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Now, the eligibility of a firm will be judged on the basis of its net worth only. Earlier, fulfilling both criteria was necessary to become an eligible bidder for government contracts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
business

Volvo and Geely drop merger, betting they’ll be faster apart

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on electrification, software and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
real estate

Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Opposing the expectations, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
business

ReNew Power to merge with RMG for US listing

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, the two companies said in a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac