close_game
close_game
News / Business / MPs ask govt in Parliament: ‘Evaluating Narayan Murthy’s 70 hour idea’?

MPs ask govt in Parliament: ‘Evaluating Narayan Murthy’s 70 hour idea’?

ByAryan Prakash
Dec 04, 2023 07:08 PM IST

Narayan Murthy had said if India wanted to compete with countries like Japan and China, it needed to boost up the work productivity, which is very low

Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's advice to youngsters to work 70 hours a week had triggered a massive debate across several sections of the society. In his conversation with the company's chief financial officer Mohandas Pai, he had said if India wanted to compete with countries like Japan and China, it needed to boost up the work productivity, which is very low.

"Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he had said.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy (PTI file)
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy (PTI file)

Murthy's advice also found a mention in the winter session of the parliament which commenced on Monday.

Three Lok Sabha MPs asked the Narendra Modi government whether it is evaluating the suggestion posed by the Infosys co-founder.

Congress MP Komati Venkata Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Manne Srinivas Reddy and Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the YSR Congress Party in an unstarred question to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, asked, “Will the Minister of LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT be pleased to state: Whether the Government is evaluating the 70 hour work proposal made by Infosys co-founder in order to make the country competitive and increase productivity; and if so, the details thereof and the stand of the Government in this regard as compared to working hours in foreign countries set out in the International and basic principles?”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rameswar Teli, the minister of state (MoS) for labour and employment, replied," No such proposal is under consideration of Government of India".

ALSO READ: ‘Nothing should be free,’ says Narayana Murthy at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Murthy''s suggestion had found support from Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal. "Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!”he had posted on social media platform X.

However, film producer Ronnie Screwvala did not agree with Murthy's ‘70-hour’ suggestion. ““Boosting productivity isn't just about working longer hours. It's about getting better at what you do - Upskilling, having a positive work environment and fair pay for the work done. Quality of work done > clocking in more hours,” he had said in an X post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out