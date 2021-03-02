MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies will open its ₹596-crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 21.48 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 82.24 crore shares and will close on March 5. MTAR is a leading maker of nuclear, defence and aerospace equipment, fabrication facilities and fuel cells. The company recently sold 18.51 crore shares at ₹540 apiece in a pre-IPO placement to schemes of SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund.
Here’s everything you need to know about the MTAR Technologies IPO:
1. The price band has been fixed at ₹574-575 apiece for the IPO.
2. The face value of the shares issued is ₹10 per share.
3. Through the IPO, the company is making a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹116 crore.
4. Offer for sale through the IPO is worth ₹444.1 crore.
5. The minimum bid size for the IPO is fixed at 26 equity shares.
6. The IPO will be listed in National Stock Exchange and BSE.
7. The book running lead managers of the IPO will be IIFL Securities and JM Financial.
8. According to the company’s prospectus, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of its borrowings and funding working capital requirements.
9. The company has three key customers in the fuel cell, nuclear, and space and defence segments. In the fuel cell segment, Bloom Energy is its largest customer. In the nuclear segment, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. is the company’s key customer. In the space and defence segment, clients such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are the key customers of the company. The company also co-develops critical sub-systems like Liquid propulsion Rocket Engines, Cryogenic Engines and other parts for space programs like Chandrayan-II, Mangalyaan and Agni missile programmes.
10. MTAR’s revenue for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at ₹213.8 crore, and at ₹177.3 crore for the nine month ended December 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing activity remained strong in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox