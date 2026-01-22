Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Musk’s SpaceX lines up banks to lead IPO: Report

    The company is moving forward with an insider share sale that values it at about $800 billion.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:34 PM IST
    Bloomberg
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    SpaceX has lined up four banks to lead its initial public offering, according to the Financial Times, as Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite firm moves forward with plans for the biggest-ever listing.

    SpaceX told its employees in December it’s entering a quiet period and that they should refrain from discussing the IPO (AFP)
    SpaceX told its employees in December it’s entering a quiet period and that they should refrain from discussing the IPO (AFP)

    The company sees Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley in senior roles, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    SpaceX is targeting an IPO as soon as this year that would raise significantly more than $30 billion in a transaction that would value the company at about $1.5 trillion, people familiar with the preparations have said.

    Also read: PhonePe IPO gets SEBI nod but needs to file an updated DRHP first | Business News

    The company is moving forward with an insider share sale that values it at about $800 billion, Bloomberg News reported in December.

    Additional banks are likely to have roles on SpaceX’s IPO, the FT reported, and no final decisions have been made. The banks declined to comment to the FT, while SpaceX didn’t immediately respond. A SpaceX representative didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

    Also read: Jio Platforms IPO: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs said to lead India's biggest IPO | Business News

    SpaceX told its employees in December it’s entering a quiet period and that they should refrain from discussing the IPO, a regulatory requirement for listing candidates in the months leading up to the expected debut.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Musk’s SpaceX Lines Up Banks To Lead IPO: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes