 Mutual Funds KYC: Bank statement, utility bill invalid. Which documents are valid now - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mutual Funds KYC: Bank statement, utility bill invalid. Which documents are valid now

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Mutual Funds KYC: Completing KYC formalities is pertinent for all Mutual fund investors before initiating their investments.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) made changes in the Know Your Client (KYC) documentation owing to which from April 1 the range of documents accepted for proof of identity or address has been changed for mutual fund investors. Completing KYC formalities is pertinent for all Mutual fund investors before initiating their investments. 

Mutual Funds KYC: Investors need to fill in a KYC form and give valid proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents.
Mutual Funds KYC: Investors need to fill in a KYC form and give valid proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents.

Read more: Google may put its AI content behind paywall. Will you pay for search engine as well?

Investors need to fill in a KYC form and give valid proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents that are registered with a KYC Registration Agency (KRA) by the mutual fund house or a Sebi-registered entity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Entrepreneur's desi jugaad at US visa interview is now viral: ‘My grandfather did while leaving Pakistan’

Mutual Fund KYC: Accepted documents

Now accepted proof of identity documents that investors need to furnish include: Aadhaar, Passport, Driving licence, Voter ID card, NREGA job card and any other document sanctioned by the Centre in agreement with the regulator.

Mutual Fund KYC: Documents that won't be accepted

Bank statements or utility bills will no longer be accepted for KYC completion.

Read more: IDFC First Bank cuts credit card benefits: What changes, what remains the same?

Mutual Fund KYC: How can you complete KYC procedure

Investors can complete KYC formalities online by using the Aadhaar-based e-KYC system. You can also log on to the mutual fund website or its registrar or third-party distributor websites that allow investments in mutual funds for the same.

Read more: Chip shortage again? Will Nvidia be impacted? Taiwan's earthquake sparks concerns

Investors should have a smartphobe that can access the camera, location and microphone and they can submit a self-attested copy of their PAN card and a signature image on plain paper to finalise the process.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mutual Funds KYC: Bank statement, utility bill invalid. Which documents are valid now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On