 Chip shortage again? Will Nvidia be impacted? Taiwan's earthquake sparks concerns - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chip shortage again? Will Nvidia be impacted? Taiwan's earthquake sparks concerns

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Taiwan Earthquake could likely tighten supply of tech components such as display panels and semiconductors.

Taiwan Earthquake: The massive earthquake in Taiwan sparked concerns about chip shortage in select pockets which could result in major supply-chain glitches. Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful in at least 25 years on Wednesday. The quake killed 10 people and nearly 1,070 people were injured while about 700 people were either still missing or stranded. The tremblor could likely tighten supply of tech components such as display panels and semiconductors. However, semiconductor manufacturers have reportedly announced that they have restored operations at their facilities.

Taiwan Earthquake: Bulldozers being used to remove debris near a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east.(AFP)
Taiwan Earthquake: Bulldozers being used to remove debris near a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east.(AFP)

Read more: Entrepreneur's desi jugaad at US visa interview is now viral: ‘My grandfather did while leaving Pakistan’

Chip production resumed?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)- world’s largest contract chipmaker- said that more than 70 per cent of its chip manufacturing equipment had resumed production after a period of suspension due the earthquake. Some parts of the plant were immediately evacuated, but employees later returned to their workstations, it said. It also informed that some of the equipment at certain plants had been damaged during the quake, disrupting production lines although a full assessment was being carried out and efforts were being made to restore plants to full capacity. TSMC supplies to companies like Apple and Nvidia.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Radhakishan Damani is richer by over 2,600 crore as DMart shares rally

What Nvidia said on chip supply chain

Nvidia said that it had consulted with its manufacturing partners and does not expect supply chain disruptions following Taiwan's earthquake.

Read more: Tech hiring: Jobs aplenty? Know what the top IT services companies are eyeing

What is likely to be impacted?

As per research firm TrendForce, shipments of television panels could be affected as manufacturers have already been operating at near full capacity globally to meet demand. This could result in rise in TV panel prices in April.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Chip shortage again? Will Nvidia be impacted? Taiwan's earthquake sparks concerns
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On