'New chapter': Mint Money app launched with bill payments feature

Hindustan Times Digital Streams announced the launch of its fintech app, Mint Money, with a bill payments feature at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday. Puneet Jain, CEO of Hindustan Times Digital, introduces the bill payments feature in the Mint Money app. (HT) According to a press statement, "the launch marks an important expansion of Mint Money’s proposition—bringing together trusted financial content, financial tools and now bill payments to help Indians make the right money decisions". It said the app is powered by Bharat Connect, the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) ecosystem operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL).

Mint Money app launched

What CEO Puneet Jain said Puneet Jain, CEO Digital, HT Media Group said: “Access to financial instruments has become easy for the masses—credit, investment and insurance are everywhere. What's missing is guidance on what's actually right for you. That is why we built Mint Money, bringing together Mint’s legacy of trusted financial content together with the right financial products, and services, that help people understand, decide and act." He added: “With Bill Payments, we are taking that mission into everyday money management, helping users not just make a payment, but understand what they are paying for, why it matters and then make that payment with greater confidence.”

Mint Money app launched

Bill payment features The company said users can track their bills, receive timely reminders and make payments directly within the Mint Money app with the introduction of the bill payments feature. "The experience also enables instant settlement, Auto Pay and rewards on bill payments, bringing convenience and better money management together in one place," its press note said. ‘New chapter’ in money management A LinkedIn post by the company said a "new chapter in how India manages money" had been ushered in. "From building and understanding your credit profile, to getting personalised financial guidance, accessing the right financial products, services and now managing everyday payments, Mint Money brings the journey together in one experience," it said.