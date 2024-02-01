 Nirmala Sitharaman chooses cream and blue saree for interim Budget 2024 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Nirmala Sitharaman chooses cream and blue saree for interim Budget 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman chooses cream and blue saree for interim Budget 2024

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman to present her sixth budget in a row. It will be an interim budget since Lok Sabha election 2024 is around the corner

As Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the finance ministry office hours before she is set to present the Interim Budget 2024, the minister donned a blue and cream-coloured saree – the body of the saree blue with cream-coloured works all across.

Nirmala Sitharaman reached the finance ministry on Thursday ahead of presenting Budget 2024.
Nirmala Sitharaman reached the finance ministry on Thursday ahead of presenting Budget 2024. (REUTERS)

Nirmala Sitharaman is known for her love for Indian textiles also sending a vocal for local message. Last year, the minister chose of handwoven red ilkal saree with Navalagunda embroidery. It was a gift by minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, Karnataka. After she chose the one that she would wear on the Budget day, the embroidery was worked over it.

Budget 2024: Full coverage

Nirmala Sitharaman poses outside the finance ministry with her Budget team ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024.
Nirmala Sitharaman poses outside the finance ministry with her Budget team ahead of the presentation of interim Budget 2024.
Thursday, February 01, 2024
