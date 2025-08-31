Nishant Pitti takes charge as EaseMyTrip CMD after Prashant Pitti resigns

EaseMyTrip has appointed founder Nishant Pitti as chairman and managing director with immediate effect after brother Prashant Pitti resigned from the position. EaseMyTrip CMD Nishant Pitti.(Livemint)

The board of EaseMyTrip parent Easy Trip Planners Ltd. has approved the change in designation of Nishant Pitti from whole-time director to chairman and managing director, subject to shareholder approval, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. The appointment is in effect from 29 August 2025 to 9 May 2029.

Prashant Pitti has “concluded his tenure to focus on mentoring young startups, pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, and advancing public-good initiatives”, the company stated. He will continue to remain a promoter of EaseMyTrip.

“Stepping into the role of CMD gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of,” Nishant Pitti said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip is now expanding beyond travel, thus evolving into a diversified ecosystem of businesses and services, he said.

In the statement, EaseMyTrip reiterated that no further promoter shares will be sold, and that all promoters will continue to draw zero salary.

To be sure, Nishant Pitti had earlier this year resigned as chief executive officer of EasyMyTrip due to “personal reasons”. His other brother, Rikant Pitti, took the helm at that time.

In April, EaseMyTrip denied any direct or indirect association with Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform, a day after Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of Nishant Pitti.

On Friday, EaseMyTrip shares fell 1.88% to ₹8.33 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.34% lower at 79,809.65 points.