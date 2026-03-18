Noel Tata seeks truncated term for Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as part of succession revamp

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is advocating for a two-year extension for Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran rather than the five-year mandate, as part of a succession revamp at India's largest corporate empire. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (left) and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

The Tata Trustees are preparing to deliberate on this truncated term, according to people aware of the matter. The core of Noel Tata’s proposal hinges on bifurcating the conglomerate’s top leadership, transitioning from a single all-powerful chairman to a tiered structure comprising a non-executive chairman, a chief executive officer and managing director, and a deputy CEO.

The Tata Sons board, which first appointed Chandrasekaran to the helm in 2017 and renewed his mandate in 2022, unexpectedly deferred a decision on a third term during its meeting on 24 February 2026. Without a fresh extension, Chandrasekaran’s current tenure is set to conclude in February 2027.

Accountability & Restructuring

The boardroom pause reflects growing demands from Noel Tata for a clear operational roadmap, particularly concerning the performance of high-cash-burn businesses launched under Chandrasekaran’s watch. These include aggressive, capital-intensive pivots into e-commerce, commercial aviation, and semiconductor manufacturing.

“Noel is seized of the developments. We expect to soon discuss and find an amicable way in the interest of the Tata Group,” said an executive aware of the internal deliberations, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private. Formal dialogues could commence as early as next month, the person added.

The proposed two-year extension is viewed as a pragmatic bridge.

“To start with, a succession plan has to be agreed upon,” the executive noted. “Along with succession planning, the structure of a non-executive chairman, a CEO, and a deputy CEO at Tata Sons could also be considered. If everyone agrees, the incumbent chair can have a one or two-year tenure, and by that time, you would have selected a successor.”

Boardroom Dynamics The push for a shorter term highlights a shifting dynamic within the conglomerate. Tata Trusts—primarily the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust—holds a 65.9% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company that controls over two dozen listed entities including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Tata Power Ltd.

In July of last year, under previous leadership, the two principal trusts endorsed a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran, even agreeing to relax the mandatory retirement age of 65 for executive chairs. Chandrasekaran, a Tata veteran who joined the group in 1987 and previously led TCS to record profitability, turns 63 this June. Noel Tata, by contrast, stepped down as managing director of Tata International in November 2021 upon turning 65.

Now at the helm of the Trusts, Noel is reconsidering that carte blanche. This stance sets up a potential friction point with other key stakeholders. TVS Motor Co. Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and retired Defence Secretary Vijay Singh—both influential voices within the Trusts—have previously affirmed their faith in Chandrasekaran and backed a full five-year extension.

Despite differing views on tenure, there is internal consensus on the underlying urgency. “We are hopeful that Venu and Vijay will agree and see what Noel is putting forward,” the executive said. “Keep the issue of retirement age aside for now—the simple point is that Tata Sons can ill afford not to have a succession process.”

The $11 Billion Capex Question At the heart of Noel Tata’s hesitation is capital allocation. Under Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has successfully deleveraged legacy balance sheets but simultaneously poured over $11 billion into ambitious new ventures, including the privatisation of Air India, the launch of Tata Digital, and the establishment of Tata Electronics.

While these sectors offer massive growth potential, Noel has privately voiced concerns regarding their sustained cash bleed, a lack of measurable performance benchmarks, and their heavy reliance on the parent company for capital. Conversely, Chandrasekaran’s supporters argue that the current volatile global financial landscape requires a battle-tested leader with the proven expertise to navigate complex, long-gestation investments.

Consolidation of Power As the debate over Tata Sons' leadership plays out, Noel Tata is quietly consolidating his team at Tata Trusts. Long operating in the shadow of his late elder half-brother, the late Ratan Tata, Noel recently inducted his son, Neville Tata, and trusted confidant Bhaskar Bhat into the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. This transition has been accompanied by the exits of businessman Mehli Mistry in October and former Citibank CEO Pramit Jhaveri in February, who concluded their terms at the principal Trust.

Despite the internal recalibration on succession and capital deployment, the six-member Tata Sons board remains entirely unified on one critical front: keeping the holding company out of the public markets. Like Chandrasekaran and the rest of the board, Noel Tata remains staunchly opposed to a public listing, preferring the nerve centre of the Tata Group to remain firmly in private hands.

This article, written by Varun Sood and Satish John, first appeared in Mint.