Novo Nordisk, Emcure to launch WeGovy weight-loss drug under new brand in India

The Danish drugmaker will sell Poviztra 2.4 mg semaglutide injection in India as a separate brand of its blockbuster weight-loss drug WeGovy. This will be marketed by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. “This partnership is part of Novo Nordisk India's efforts to ensure its innovative treatments reach a greater number of patients in India,” according to an exchange filing.

Novo Nordisk launched WeGovy in India in June, three months after Eli Lilly introduced Mounjaro. WeGovy's 2.4 mg dose is priced at ₹26,015 for a month's supply in India, while pricing for Poviztra was not disclosed.

In October, Cipla Ltd. signed a deal with Eli Lilly & Co. India Pvt. Ltd. to sell the blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro under the brand name Yurpeak. Eli Lilly will manufacture and supply the tirzepatide molecule to Cipla, which then will distribute and promote it as Yurpeak at the same price as Mounjaro.

The move came soon after the Indianapolis, US-based drugmaker disclosed plans to invest $1 billion for contract manufacturing in India, amid 100% US tariffs on the pharma sector.

Eli Lilly will set up a new manufacturing and quality centre in Hyderabad, which will serve as a control centre for the company's contract manufacturing in the world's third largest pharmaceutical industry. Hiring for the Hyderabad office, including engineers, chemists and managers, is expected to start soon.