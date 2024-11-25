NTPC Green Energy IPO share allotment: Steps to check status online

If you have subscribed to the IPO of NTPC Green, you can check the allotment status either through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or through the KFin Technologies website. A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The IPO's price band was between ₹102 and Rs108 with a lot size of 138 shares. It received bids for 1,43,37,68,664 shares against the 59,31,67,575 shares offered, meaning an an oversubscription of 2.42 times.

The shares will be listed on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The company's shares were trading at a GMP Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹4, which is ₹2 more than the weekend's GMP of ₹2, according to a Mint report.

This is primarily because of the improving investor sentiment in the grey market and reversing trends in the stock market, the report added.

How to check the NTPC Green IPO shares allotment status?

BSE

1) Login to the BSE website

2) Select ‘Equity’ among the issue types

3) Select ‘NTPC Green Energy Limited’

4) Fill in your application number or PAN card details

5) Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6) Click on ‘Search,’ and the status will be displayed

KFin Tech

1) Login to the KFintech website

2) Select ‘NTPC Green Energy Limited’

3) Choose any one among ‘Application No., Demat Account or PAN’

4) Enter the chosen detail

5) Enter the Captcha

6) Click on the 'Submit' button, and the allotment status will be displayed

