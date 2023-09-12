Number Theory: Nifty50 @ 20,000 – A remarkable journey
Nifty came into existence on 22 April 1996, trading with the value of 3 November 1995 as base. It comprises stocks of 50 companies representative of the market
On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 reached 20,000 points for the first time since its inception in 1995. To be sure, the index saw a minor drop minutes after it hit the historic number, closing the day at 19,996.35 points.
Here’s a look at the index’s journey and major events that moved it.