IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus
A crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters File Photo )
A crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus

While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the US unleashes significant stimulus.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:58 AM IST

Oil edged lower in Asian trading on concerns about the near-term demand outlook amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.

Futures in New York slipped 0.6% to trade near $61 a barrel after two days of gains. Fuel consumption is facing a setback after some countries in Europe extended or reimposed lockdowns, while in the US, New York City’s mayor urged a pause on reopening. In Southeast Asia, demand has hit a plateau and is unlikely to reach pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later.

US crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be a fifth weekly increase, the longest run of gains since May. Industry figures are due later Tuesday.

While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the US unleashes significant stimulus. OPEC+ members are continuing to put a floor under prices through a series of output cuts, with the group scheduled to meet next week to determine production policy for May.

See also: Saudi Arabia Proposes Yemen Peace Plan Amid Oil Attacks

The prompt timespread for Brent was 6 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel consumption oil price
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters File Photo )
A crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:58 AM IST
While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the US unleashes significant stimulus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.(PTI File Photo)
The government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.(PTI File Photo)
business

Average daily FASTag collection crosses 100 crore-mark: Nitin Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:24 PM IST
However, user fee collection based on actual National Highway usage is also being done in certain access-controlled expressways and highways, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The safety-screen is a hydraulic climbing system across three levels of a structure that prevents workmen from seeing the heights at which they work and shields them from the buffeting of strong winds.
The safety-screen is a hydraulic climbing system across three levels of a structure that prevents workmen from seeing the heights at which they work and shields them from the buffeting of strong winds.
business

L&T Construction is taking safety to new heights

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • The L&T engineers and workmen exchanged few words as they toiled to finish placing the Sardar’s head in the closing days of the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)(PTI)
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)(PTI)
business

Finance Ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The trading at NSE resumed from 03:30 pm and trading hours were extended from 03:30 pm to 05:00 pm for the day in all the three stock exchanges -- NSE, BSE and MSEI -- to enable investors to square off their existing positions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brent futures rose 0.2% on Monday after falling 6.8% last week. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa piling up.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Brent futures rose 0.2% on Monday after falling 6.8% last week. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa piling up.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

Oil steady with demand in focus after worst week since October

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders plunged about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 72.52 against the American currency.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 72.52 against the American currency.
business

Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 72.37 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 91.97.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you have to frequently shell out a significant amount of money on festivals and occasions, it makes sense to dedicate a separate chapter in your finance management arena on building a fund for these occasions.
If you have to frequently shell out a significant amount of money on festivals and occasions, it makes sense to dedicate a separate chapter in your finance management arena on building a fund for these occasions.
business

Plan your finances in advance for the upcoming festive season!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST
For major celebrations, make a list of expenses and include even the smallest ones. You will be surprised to see that there are a lot of purchases that can easily be eliminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong stocks tumbled and the currency soared as interbank interest rates jumped amid protests that closed roads in the city’s financial district.(AP File Photo)
Hong Kong stocks tumbled and the currency soared as interbank interest rates jumped amid protests that closed roads in the city’s financial district.(AP File Photo)
business

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
CHINA-STOCKS/HONGKONG-CLOSE (URGENT):Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about Covid-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog.(Reuters)
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about Covid-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog.(Reuters)
business

Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in October-December

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
business

Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 91.17 per litre and diesel is available for 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at 97.57, while diesel costs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Understanding the stock market takes time, but you can get hooked once you get the hang of it .(Shutterstock)
Understanding the stock market takes time, but you can get hooked once you get the hang of it .(Shutterstock)
business

Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
BSE Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 305.33 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 49,552.91, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 76 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,668.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
business

Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
business

At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP