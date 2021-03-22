IND USA
Brent futures rose 0.2% on Monday after falling 6.8% last week. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa piling up.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Oil steady with demand in focus after worst week since October

As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders plunged about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST

Oil was steady as investors assessed the near-term demand outlook after prices fell the most since October last week.

Brent futures rose 0.2% on Monday after falling 6.8% last week. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa piling up. In Europe, new virus restrictions are expanding in France and Italy, while Germany is proposing an extension to lockdown measures.

However, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country has been above 1 million people every day since March 10. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product during the coronavirus crisis.

As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders plunged about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the recent sell-off was transient and that the market rebalancing would continue with vaccinations driving higher mobility.

“Market players have been guilty of living in the future,” said Stephen Brennock an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. “Those of a bullish disposition have been looking ahead at a summer rebound in oil demand. Yet currently there has been no concrete sign of a meaningful jump.”

Since crude’s slump last week attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 72.52 against the American currency.
Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 72.37 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 91.97.
If you have to frequently shell out a significant amount of money on festivals and occasions, it makes sense to dedicate a separate chapter in your finance management arena on building a fund for these occasions.
Plan your finances in advance for the upcoming festive season!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST
For major celebrations, make a list of expenses and include even the smallest ones. You will be surprised to see that there are a lot of purchases that can easily be eliminated.
Hong Kong stocks tumbled and the currency soared as interbank interest rates jumped amid protests that closed roads in the city’s financial district.(AP File Photo)
Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
CHINA-STOCKS/HONGKONG-CLOSE (URGENT):Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about Covid-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog.(Reuters)
Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in October-December

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 91.17 per litre and diesel is available for 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at 97.57, while diesel costs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
Understanding the stock market takes time, but you can get hooked once you get the hang of it .(Shutterstock)
Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
BSE Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 305.33 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 49,552.91, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 76 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,668.
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
The idea is to decriminalize 12 offences that will be dealt with by an in-house adjudication mechanism rather than the NCLT.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:31 AM IST
  • The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
With the Future Group’s Rs.24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd stalled again by a recent Delhi high court order, bankers are preparing loan recast proposals for Future Group firms(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders

By Shayan Ghosh, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
As shopping goes online, e-commerce disputes rise to unprecedented levels

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive

By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
