 OpenAI's Sam Altman in talks to raise funds for chips, AI initiative - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / OpenAI's Altman in talks to raise funds for chips, AI initiative

OpenAI's Altman in talks to raise funds for chips, AI initiative

Reuters |
Feb 09, 2024 08:57 AM IST

Sam Altman's project could require raising as much as $5 trillion to $7 trillion

The project could require raising as much as $5 trillion to $7 trillion, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI.(Bloomberg)
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI.(Bloomberg)

OpenAI and its biggest investor Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman reveals why he was fired, then re-hired as OpenAI CEO, says 'was hurt and angry'

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Altman's fundraising plans are aimed at solving constraints to OpenAI's growth, including the scarcity of artificial intelligence (AI) chips required to train large language models behind systems such as ChatGPT, the WSJ reported.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has forecast a 13.1% jump in global chip sales to $595.3 billion this year, compared with a drop of about 8% in sales in 2023.

The amounts Altman has discussed are outlandishly large by the standards of corporate fundraising, the report added.

Investors have valued OpenAI at more than $80 billion.

As part of the talks, Altman is pitching a partnership between OpenAI, investors, chip makers and power providers, which together would put up money to build chip foundries that would then be run by chip makers, the report said, adding that much of the effort could be funded by debt and the discussions are in its early stages.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsRBI Mpc Meet 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On