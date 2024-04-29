 OpenAI's ChatGPT faces privacy complaint: ‘Not following legal requirement…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI's ChatGPT faces privacy complaint: ‘Not following legal requirement…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 01:44 PM IST

ChatGPT usually gives a disclaimer that the data might not be “adequate,” “updated,” or “incorrect” at times.

Advocacy organization NOYB filed a privacy complaint with the Austrian data protection authority against Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, citing the company's failure to amend inaccurate data supplied by its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which may have violated EU privacy regulations.

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken.(Reuters)
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken.(Reuters)

According to reports, in a complaint by NOYB, it stated that the complainant, who is a well-known person, asked ChatGPT about his birthday but it repeatedly showed incorrect information.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits

ChatGPT usually gives a disclaimer that the data might not be “adequate,” “updated,” or “incorrect” at times when it is not sure of the information it is providing. However, in this case, it did not show that it did not have the necessary data required.

Moreover, it also refused to rectify the data when asked to. It also did not reveal any sources or references from which the data was derived when asked by the user.

Read more: Watch Elon Musk's praise for China: 'I'm a big fan. I also have fans here'

There have been such cases in the past, wherein the OpenAI has not been able to give the correct information and the company has accepted the same a number of times. It is an issue that the company is trying to work on and fix at the earliest.

NOYB said that it filed a complaint to investigate the accuracy of personal data handled by OpenAI's huge language models. The complaint requested an investigation into OpenAI's data processing practices.

Read more: Healthify layoffs: Company fires 150 employees as part of restructuring

Maartje de Graaf, NOYB data protection lawyer, said in a statement, "It's clear that companies are currently unable to make chatbots like ChatGPT comply with EU law, when processing data about individuals. If a system cannot produce accurate and transparent results, it cannot be used to generate data about individuals. The technology has to follow the legal requirements, not the other way around.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / OpenAI's ChatGPT faces privacy complaint: ‘Not following legal requirement…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On