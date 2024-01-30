 Opening bell: Nifty near 21,800 while Sensex above 72,000 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Opening bell: Nifty near 21,800 while Sensex above 72,000

Opening bell: Nifty near 21,800 while Sensex above 72,000

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Markets opening bell: Nifty near 21,800 while Sensex above 72,000

Sensex today: Indian shares will likely open higher on Tuesday, after its posting best session in eight weeks, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision and commentary as well as India's interim Federal budget due later in the week.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,961 points as of 7:50 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Monday close of 21,737.60.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex logged their best day since Dec. 4, 2023, on Monday, driven by gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries and ONGC as oil prices climbed.

Wall Street equities rose overnight with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, ahead of key corporate earnings and Fed policy decision on Wednesday. Asian markets were muted. [MKTS/GLOB]

India's interim budget on Thursday and Fed policy on Wednesday will be the major near-term triggers for domestic equities, according to two analysts.

"Despite premium valuations, confidence is upheld among investors due to the optimistic environment surrounding the interim budget," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The upcoming Fed policy is also crucial, as investors eagerly await the U.S. central bank's commentary to get cues on future rate paths," Nair added.

Foreign institutional investors snapped a seven-session selling streak on Monday and bought shares worth about 1.10 billion rupees ($13.23 million) on a net basis, exchange data showed.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers, adding shares worth 32.21 billion rupees.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On