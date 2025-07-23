Over 600 TCS recruits left in limbo as company delays onboarding: Report

Tata Consultancy Services has reportedly delayed onboarding without any notice to the recruits, leaving over 600 experienced professionals with job offers from the company in limbo. The company, however, maintains that it would honour all the offer letters. TCS’ action is being seen as one of the most serious employment crises in India's IT sector. (REUTERS/ Representative)

TCS’s action is being seen as one of the most serious employment crises in India's IT sector. Hundreds of experienced professionals who accepted job offers from the company now find themselves unemployed and financially distressed.

TCS has said it remains committed to honouring the offer letters and will complete their onboarding according to ‘business demand’.

"We can confirm that, as always, TCS is committed to honour all offers we have made, whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand, and in some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon," The Economic Times quoted a TCS spokesperson as saying.

NITES requests labour ministry intervention in the TCS onboarding crisis

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to Union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya and called for urgent intervention in what they term as "exploitative practices" and a "criminal breach of trust" by one of India's largest IT service providers.

The situation has become dire for professionals who had resigned from previous jobs to join TCS. With no money incoming, they are struggling with expenses. Making matters worse, NITES said that TCS has not communicated regarding the freeze on onboarding.

According to the letter, candidates from across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi were impacted. Upon reporting to TCS on their scheduled joining dates, they were informed of an indefinite delay, and no further communication, revised timelines, or assurances have been provided since.

In its letter, NITES urged the labour ministry to direct TCS to provide a time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected hires. The organisation also demanded compensation for the duration of the delay, access to TCS's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support mental health, and consideration of alternative roles within the company for those impacted.