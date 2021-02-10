IND USA
Showroom sales, though, increased on a month-on-month basis from 271,249 units in December, when automakers and dealers offered more discounts to reduce inventory before the end of the calendar year.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
business

Passenger vehicle sales fall 4% in January

The decline in sales was primarily because of a high base in January 2020, when automakers increased discounts to liquidate stocks of BS-IV vehicles before transitioning to the new emission regime. Price hikes by automakers were another factor.
By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:37 AM IST

Retail sales of passenger vehicles fell 4.46% to 281,666 units in January from the year ago period after growing for two months in a row, showed data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Tuesday.

The decline in sales was primarily because of a high base in January 2020, when automakers increased discounts to liquidate stocks of BS-IV vehicles before transitioning to the new emission regime. Price hikes by automakers were another factor.

Showroom sales, though, increased on a month-on-month basis from 271,249 units in December, when automakers and dealers offered more discounts to reduce inventory before the end of the calendar year. The data also indicates better-than-expected recovery in retail sales on a sequential basis because of increased demand in rural and semi-urban markets, recovery in metro cities, and a shift in customer preference towards personal transport amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retail sales data for the month stood at variance with the wholesales dispatch data released by automakers. Wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest carmaker, decreased by 0.2% (increase of 2.6% including vehicles sold to Toyota), while that of Hyundai Motor India Ltd jumped by 23.8% to 52,005 units. Tata Motors reported a 94% jump in dispatches to 26,978 units. The anomaly could be attributed to carmakers increasing wholesales to build inventory at dealerships after seeing a sharp recovery in retail sales during the October to December period, which left dealer stocks depleted.

Showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters fell 8.78% to just over 1.1 million units, because of a softening of demand for entry-level motorcycles in rural areas and resumption of public transport everywhere. Retail sales also declined. Two-wheeler manufacturers resorted to significant reduction in production as demand contracted after the festive season. The covid-19 pandemic and revised freight loading norms meant retails of commercial vehicles also declined 25% to just 55,835 units January compared to last year.

Bookings and enquiries for passenger vehicles continued to improve during January, while demand for new sport utility vehicles helped restrict the fall in registrations during the month, according to Vinkesh Gulati, president, Fada.

“The recent price hike by automakers also added to woes as two-wheelers have become expensive for the lower and middle income classes,” Gulati said.

Additional funding of $1.4 trillion, or 70% more than the current estimates, will be needed in clean-energy technologies to place India on a sustainable path over the next two decades, the IEA said.(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )
business

India to witness fastest rise in energy demand by 2040: IEA

By Kalpana Pathak | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:48 AM IST
In a report titled “The India Energy Outlook 2021”, the IEA said rapid expansion of solar power combined with favourable policies is transforming India’s electricity sector, allowing the country to offer clean, affordable and reliable power to a growing number of households and businesses.
In January last year, these schemes had received a net inflow of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,547.78 crore.(Shutterstock)
business

Net outflow from equity Mutual Funds slowed down in January

By Nasrin Sultana | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Net outflow from equity mutual funds was 12,194.18 crore in January, slightly below January’s record 13,121 crore, showed data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday.
This suggests that the GST revenue gap of states this fiscal could breach the earlier estimate of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.35 trillion for the whole year.(Mint)
business

States’ GST shortfall rises to 2.4 trillion in April-Nov period

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Of this, the Centre has given 40,000 crore by way of compensation for the April-May period from GST cess collections and has facilitated loans worth 84,000 crore under a special borrowing window, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The BPCL board has approved the share-purchase agreement and the draft has been shared with the buyers, Vijayagopal said.(Reuters File Photo)
business

BPCL to complete NRL stake sale by end of March

By Kalpana Pathak | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:30 AM IST
“We are hopeful that if the government approvals are there in the manner we work, then we will be able to close this by 31 March this year,” said N. Vijayagopal, director, finance, BPCL.
Tata Steel achieved its highest ever quarterly domestic Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,811 crore, rising 2.14 times year-on-year, driven by higher prices, better product mix, lower exports and operating efficiency initiatives.(Bloomberg Photo)
business

Tata Steel Q3 net profit at 4,010 crore

By Tanya Thomas | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 AM IST
Reported numbers are far ahead of estimates. A Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts had forecast revenue of 38,982.40 crore while 15 analysts had forecast profit of 3227.60 crore.
A spokesperson of InterGlobe Aviation declined to comment.(REUTERS)
business

IndiGo parent settles with SEBI, pays 2.10 crore

By Rhik Kundu, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal | Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:38 AM IST
In his July 2019 complaints, following a falling out with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, Gangwal also alleged that InterGlobe failed to inform the Indigo board of important information in a timely manner.
Revenue grew 28% to $1.29 billion from $1 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.
business

Twitter posts strong Q4 results as user base, revenue jumps

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Twitter had 192 million daily users, on average, in the third quarter, up 27% year-over-year. By comparison, Facebook had 1.84 billion daily users on average in December 2020, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Twitter does not disclose monthly user figures.
In a lawsuit filed Monday at the New Orleans Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Huawei said the Dec. 11 declaration by the US Federal Communications Commission was arbitrary and capricious(REUTERS)
business

Huawei challenges Trump claim of national security threat

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Huawei previously challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to ban US companies from using taxpayer subsidies to fund purchases of Huawei’s 5G technology. The Trump administration said national security concerns outweighed the Chinese firm’s lower costs.
Coca-Cola pledged in 2018 to make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025, and to use 50% recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030. The next year, it announced that Sweden would become the first market where all its products are sold in fully recycled plastic bottles.(AFP File Photo)
business

Coca-Cola moves from plant-based bottles to recycled ones

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The company responsible for more plastic pollution than any other, according to the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, once advocated for plant-based bottles that don’t use fossil-fuel inputs.
Elon Musk's Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and a plan to accept digital currency as payment for electric cars.(REUTERS)
business

Tesla 'aligns' with Xi Jinping's vision in China after years of defiance in US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The difference in tone may be a reflection of China’s rising importance to Tesla’s fortunes. Tesla’s local unit has explicitly aligned itself with President Xi Jinping’s economic goals, while Elon Musk continues to be much feistier back home.
Elon Musk's Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and a plan to accept digital currency as payment for electric cars.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin surge: A brief history of Elon Musk’s devotion to the crypto cause

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Tesla’s decision to accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric cars may help bring the virtual currency into the mainstream of global finance.
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
business

Stock markets received FY'22 Budget with positivity, says finance minister

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The minister said the time bar for reopening of past assessments has been cut down to three years in the Budget, from six years earlier.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
business

MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.
Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100(Mint file photo)
business

Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.
