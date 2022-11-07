Home / Business / Paytm Q2 results: Consolidated loss widens to 594 crore, revenue up 76%

Paytm Q2 results: Consolidated loss widens to 594 crore, revenue up 76%

business
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:09 PM IST

In a regulatory filing, Paytm said it had posted a loss of ₹481 crore in the same period a year ago.

A clothes store displays the QR code for the Paytm digital payment system in Bengaluru..
PTI |

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a loss of 481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing.

Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 per cent to 1,914 crore during the reported quarter from 1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Story Saved
Monday, November 07, 2022
