Paytm Q2 results: Consolidated loss widens to ₹594 crore, revenue up 76%
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:09 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, Paytm said it had posted a loss of ₹481 crore in the same period a year ago.
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company had posted a loss of ₹481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing.
Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 per cent to ₹1,914 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.
