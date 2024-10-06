Pensioners alert! New scam involves messages asking to fill forms, know the details and protect yourself

Pensioners in India are increasingly being targeted by fraudsters who claim to be from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) in New Delhi, according to a Financial Express report. Pensioners in India are increasingly being targeted by fraudsters who claim to be from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) in New Delhi(Representational image)

Their modus operandi include using WhatsApp to send fake forms to the pensioners and then claiming that unless those forms are filled, their pension payments will get stopped.

The forms are for tricking pensioners into sharing sensitive personal information which the scammers can use for identity theft as well as for causing financial losses to the victims.

Also Read: Your pension may stop if you don't submit this document on time: How to submit Annual Life Certificate, last date

How can pensioners protect themselves from such fraudsters?

It is important for not just pensioners, but for anybody to understand that government agencies never request personal information like PPO numbers or bank account details through calls, WhatsApp or other informal channels.

Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal dares Kunal Kamra on Ola tweet: 'Your failed comedy career...'

Therefore, pensioners should immediately contact the CPAO or the bank directly using only publicly available known official contact details and never the ones from the suspicious messages.

Its also important to report the scam attempt to the relevant authorities immediately. This will help to prevent others from also falling into the trap.

Also Read: Canada announces new changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit Program, check details