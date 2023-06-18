Petrol and diesel prices June 18: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in most major cities on Sunday. The oil marketing companies announce fuel prices everyday at 6 am.



In Delhi, petrol was being sold at ₹96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre. In ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata, the price of petrol was at ₹106.03 per litre while diesel price stood at ₹92.76 per litre.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices for major Indian cities on June 18, 2023. Petrol and diesel prices are announced by oil marketing companies everyday at 6 am.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.75 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 BHOPAL 108.48 93.90 AHMEDABAD 96.27 92.17

On June 11, the petrol and diesel prices had increased in Punjab by 92 paise and 88 paise respectively after the Bhagwant Mann government revised the value added tax on fuel. This is the second time that fuel prices were increased this year. In February, the AAP government had imposed a cess of 90 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel.



Factors affecting fuel prices



The fuel prices are decided by oil marketing companies like IOCL, BP and HPCL. The petrol and diesel prices are not controlled by the government, and need to adjust their rates as per global prices.

The central government exercises control over fuel prices through excise duty. Besides the taxes, the Centre also regulates the fuel prices through base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

