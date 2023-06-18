Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices June 18: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices June 18: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: The fuel prices are not controlled by the government, and need to adjust their rates as per global prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in most major cities on Sunday. The oil marketing companies announce fuel prices everyday at 6 am.

In Delhi, petrol was being sold at 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre. In ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata, the price of petrol was at 106.03 per litre while diesel price stood at 92.76 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for major Indian cities on June 18, 2023.

Petrol and diesel prices are announced by oil marketing companies everyday at 6 am.
Petrol and diesel prices are announced by oil marketing companies everyday at 6 am.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
CHENNAI102.6394.24
LUCKNOW96.5789.75
BENGALURU101.9487.89
BHOPAL108.4893.90
AHMEDABAD96.2792.17

On June 11, the petrol and diesel prices had increased in Punjab by 92 paise and 88 paise respectively after the Bhagwant Mann government revised the value added tax on fuel. This is the second time that fuel prices were increased this year. In February, the AAP government had imposed a cess of 90 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel.

Factors affecting fuel prices

The fuel prices are decided by oil marketing companies like IOCL, BP and HPCL. The petrol and diesel prices are not controlled by the government, and need to adjust their rates as per global prices.

The central government exercises control over fuel prices through excise duty. Besides the taxes, the Centre also regulates the fuel prices through base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices petrol rates diesel prices fuel price + 2 more
petrol prices petrol rates diesel prices fuel price + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out