Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 29: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices on July 29: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Petrol prices today: In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided by the oil marketing companies.

Petrol in Delhi cost 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre according to fuel prices revised by oil marketing companies at 6 am. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were being sold at 106.31 and 94.27 respectively.

Here are petrol and diesel prices for other major cities on July 29, 2023.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
CHENNAI102.6394.33
BENGALURU101.9487.89
AHMEDABAD96.6392.17
LUCKNOW96.5789.76
BHOPAL108.6593.90

How are petrol prices determined in India?

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided by the oil marketing companies. The oil companies like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL revise the fuel prices daily at 6 am. These prices are monitored by the petroleum and natural gas ministry's petroleum planning and analysis cell.

 

Does Centre decide fuel prices?

The Centre does not decide fuel prices. The oil marketing companies decide the fuel prices. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated fuel prices. Since 2017, the petrol and diesel prices are revised daily. 

The Centre regulates fuel prices through excise duty. It also regulates the base and cap prices at which the dealers and oil companies deal with each other. 

Last year, the Centre had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre respectively. This resulted in prices being reduced by 9.5 per litre and 7 per litre respectively.

 

Are fuel prices the same across the country?

Petrol prices in states come under VAT which is charged by the state government. Since every state has different VAT, hence the pricing differs. The Centre and state governments charge hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, which you pay at the petrol pump. The Centre levies excise duty, while state governments charge Value Added Tax.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out