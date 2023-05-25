Petrol and diesel prices on May 25: Check fuel rates in your city

Continuing a year-long trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Thursday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices. Petrol is being retailed in the national capital (Delhi) at ₹ 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at ₹ 89.62 per litre.(File)

Petrol is being retailed in the national capital (Delhi) at ₹96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at ₹106.31 while the cost of diesel was at ₹94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol and diesel was being retailed at ₹106.03 per litre and ₹92.76 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at ₹102.63 per litre and ₹94.24 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other prominent cities:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 BHOPAL 108.65 93.89 PATNA 107.24 94.04 JAIPUR 108.48 93.89 LUCKNOW 96.62 89.66

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT. The VAT is different for each state and hence the pricing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON