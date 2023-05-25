Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on May 25: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on May 25: Check fuel rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

Continuing a year-long trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Thursday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

Petrol is being retailed in the national capital (Delhi) at 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at 106.31 while the cost of diesel was at 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol and diesel was being retailed at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at 102.63 per litre and 94.24 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other prominent cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
BHOPAL108.6593.89
PATNA107.2494.04
JAIPUR108.4893.89
LUCKNOW96.6289.66

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT. The VAT is different for each state and hence the pricing.

