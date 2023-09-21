News / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous nationwide revision to these was notified.

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged in most parts of the country, including the four metros, on Thursday. However, minor rise and fall in rates has also been observed, in case of individual cities.

In India, fuel prices are decided as per global rates (Representational Image)
According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol, therefore, continues to retail for 101.94 in financial capital Mumbai, 106.03 in Kolkata, 102.63 in Chennai, and 96.72 in New Delhi, the national capital. An equal quantity of diesel, on the other hand, is still at 94.27 in Mumbai, 94.24 in Chennai, 92.76 in Kolkata, and 89.62 in New Delhi.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.22 91.96
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.66 89.54
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.75 89.93
Patna 107.59 94.36
Pune 105.85 92.37

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – decide fuel prices, doing so on daily basis. The rates, whether same or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day. The practice of daily revision began in June 2017, before which these were revised every 15 days.

It must also be noted that the fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

