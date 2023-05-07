Petrol, diesel prices on May 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Across major cities, fuel prices are unchanged on Sunday. This means that petrol and diesel rates across the country have been largely steady for almost a year now, as the previous pan-India revision to these was done on May 21 last year. Representational Image

Accordingly, in Delhi, customers must continue to pay ₹96.72 for a litre of petrol and ₹89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Mumbai, fuel prices remain at ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for 1 litre of diesel.

Fuel prices in other major cities on May 7, 2023

City Petrol ( ₹ per litre) Diesel ( ₹ per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.98 ₹ 92.73 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.78 ₹ 93.99 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.58 ₹ 89.75 Patna ₹ 107.95 ₹ 94.70 Pune ₹ 105.96 ₹ 92.48 Trivandrum ₹ 109.73 ₹ 98.53

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by considering the international crude oil rates. The prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, the rates vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON