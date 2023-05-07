Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on May 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2023 09:46 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to these was done on May 21 last year.

Across major cities, fuel prices are unchanged on Sunday. This means that petrol and diesel rates across the country have been largely steady for almost a year now, as the previous pan-India revision to these was done on May 21 last year.

Accordingly, in Delhi, customers must continue to pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Mumbai, fuel prices remain at 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.27 for 1 litre of diesel.

Fuel prices in other major cities on May 7, 2023

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.98 92.73
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.78 93.99
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.58 89.75
Patna 107.95 94.70
Pune 105.96 92.48
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by considering the international crude oil rates. The prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, the rates vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

