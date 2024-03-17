 Petrol, diesel prices highest in this Opposition-ruled state. How BJP-governed states fare? - Hindustan Times
Petrol, diesel prices highest in this Opposition-ruled state. How BJP-governed states fare?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 01:59 PM IST

The cut in prices did bring some relief to the common citizens but rates continue to remain above ₹100 per litre mark due to higher value added tax (VAT)

Petrol and diesel prices are the costliest in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, PTI quoted an oil industry data on Sunday. The fuel is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi and in the northeastern states, the data showed.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the three prominent fuel retailers, had last week slashed petrol and diesel prices by 2 per litre each.

Petrol, diesel price cut: Check revised fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Hindustan Times

Petrol, diesel costliest in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh, ruled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, has the costliest petrol at 109.87 per litre. Left-ruled Kerala comes second with petrol selling at 107.54 per litre. Telangana, now under Congress rule, is selling petrol at 107.39 per litre. Diesel prices have almost a similar story with Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh selling the fuel at 97.6 a litre. Diesel is being sold at 96.41 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram, 95.63 per litre in Hyderabad.

What are petrol prices in BJP-ruled states?

Among BJP states, the price of petrol in Rajasthan capital Jaipur is 104.86 per litre. In Bhopal, petrol is sold at 106.45 per litre while 105.16 per litre is the cost of petrol in Patna, the capital of Bihar which is currently ruled by BJP-Janata Dal (U) alliance. In Chhattisgarh, the price of petrol stands at 100.37 per litre.

In Goa capital Panaji, the price of petrol is at 95.19 while Guwahati in Assam is selling petrol at 96.12 a litre. Mamata Banerjee's TMC-ruled West Bengal has petrol priced at 103.93 a litre. Odisha ( 101.04 a litre in Bhubaneswar), and Tamil Nadu ( 100.73 in Chennai) are the other states selling petrol at a rate of above 100 a litre.

Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for 82 a litre, followed by Silvassa and Daman where it comes for 92.38-92.49 a litre. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at 94.76 per litre. Most North Eastern states are among the lower-end of the petrol price band.

Diesel is in the 92-93 a litre range in BJP-ruled sales of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. It is also in that range in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Diesel is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for about 78 a litre. Delhi - which has the lowest VAT among metro cities - has diesel priced at 87.66 a litre, while in Goa it costs 87.76 per litre.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Petrol, diesel prices highest in this Opposition-ruled state. How BJP-governed states fare?
Sunday, March 17, 2024
