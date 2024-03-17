Petrol, diesel prices highest in this Opposition-ruled state. How BJP-governed states fare?

Petrol and diesel prices are the costliest in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, PTI quoted an oil industry data on Sunday. The fuel is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi and in the northeastern states, the data showed.



The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the three prominent fuel retailers, had last week slashed petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre each. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the three prominent fuel retailers, had last week slashed petrol and diesel prices by ₹ 2 per litre each

The cut in prices did bring some relief to the common citizens but rates continue to remain above ₹100 per litre mark due to higher value added tax (VAT).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Petrol, diesel costliest in Andhra



Andhra Pradesh, ruled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, has the costliest petrol at ₹109.87 per litre. Left-ruled Kerala comes second with petrol selling at ₹107.54 per litre. Telangana, now under Congress rule, is selling petrol at ₹107.39 per litre. Diesel prices have almost a similar story with Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh selling the fuel at ₹97.6 a litre. Diesel is being sold at ₹96.41 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram, ₹95.63 per litre in Hyderabad.

What are petrol prices in BJP-ruled states?

Among BJP states, the price of petrol in Rajasthan capital Jaipur is ₹104.86 per litre. In Bhopal, petrol is sold at ₹106.45 per litre while ₹105.16 per litre is the cost of petrol in Patna, the capital of Bihar which is currently ruled by BJP-Janata Dal (U) alliance. In Chhattisgarh, the price of petrol stands at ₹100.37 per litre.



In Goa capital Panaji, the price of petrol is at ₹95.19 while Guwahati in Assam is selling petrol at ₹96.12 a litre. Mamata Banerjee's TMC-ruled West Bengal has petrol priced at ₹103.93 a litre. Odisha ( ₹101.04 a litre in Bhubaneswar), and Tamil Nadu ( ₹100.73 in Chennai) are the other states selling petrol at a rate of above ₹100 a litre.

Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for ₹82 a litre, followed by Silvassa and Daman where it comes for ₹92.38-92.49 a litre. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹94.76 per litre. Most North Eastern states are among the lower-end of the petrol price band.

Diesel is in the ₹92-93 a litre range in BJP-ruled sales of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. It is also in that range in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Diesel is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for about ₹78 a litre. Delhi - which has the lowest VAT among metro cities - has diesel priced at ₹87.66 a litre, while in Goa it costs ₹87.76 per litre.



(With PTI inputs)