Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 10: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 10: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices: The retail prices are updated daily at 6am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in tune with global crude prices.

Petrol and diesel prices In India remained stagnant on Thursday, continuing the year long price stability, that has been seen since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates was carried out. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not record any shift from yesterday's prices, giving relief to the consumers.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

These retail prices are updated daily at 6am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities as reported by Goodreturns:

CITYPETROL (RS/LITRE)DIESEL (RS/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.7494.33
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices are revised daily in India since 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

The pricing of fuel in India falls under the regulatory purview of the central government, influenced by a combination of factors, including excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The collection of excise duty is managed by the central government, while individual states oversee the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out