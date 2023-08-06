Petrol, diesel prices on August 6: Check latest rates in your city

Fuel prices in India on Sunday remained constant, in line with the stable trend of more than a year since the previous rate revision in 2022. People in Delhi can buy petrol for ₹96.72 per litre and diesel for ₹89.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai stayed above ₹100 with per litre costing ₹106.31 per litre, while the same quantity of diesel costs ₹94.27. Prices vary across states according to local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges etc.(PTI)

In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol retails at ₹107.24 a litre and diesel at ₹94.04 a litre. In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at ₹101.94 a litre and diesel at ₹87.89 a litre.

Prices vary across states according to local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges etc. Oil marketing companies announce changes, if any, to petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Gurugram 96.72 89.96 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Hyderabad 106.66 97.82 Chennai 102.74 94.33

Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised nearly all oil prices for September to Asia and Europe as supply restrictions and rising demand tightens the crude market.The move comes after the world’s biggest oil exporter extended a unilateral supply cut into September and said it could be prolonged further. Oil posted a sixth straight weekly gain after the OPEC heavyweights extended the cuts and US stockpiles sank by a record.

