Petrol, diesel prices on May 29: What are the latest rates in your city?
Fuel rates in major cities have remained same since May 21 last year, when the centre announced to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Continuing the year-long price stablity trend, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Monday as compared to the figures of Sunday, according to Goodreturns. Fuel rates in major cities have remained same since May 21 last year, when the centre announced to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
|DELHI
|96.72
|89.62
|MUMBAI
|106.31
|94.27
|KOLKATA
|106.03
|92.76
|CHENNAI
|102.74
|94.33
|GURUGRAM
|96.99
|89.86
|NOIDA
|96.76
|89.93
|JAIPUR
|108.43
|93.67
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review amd update petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of global crude oil.
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced daily at 6 am. These, however, vary from state-to-state due to Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.