Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on May 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Fuel cost remains largely steady in major cities of India.

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged in major cities on Thursday, according to goodreturns.com. Fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day.
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (RS/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
GURUGRAM97.0489.91
NOIDA96.9290.08

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends. The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The OMCs need to adjust their prices. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
diesel prices petrol
diesel prices petrol
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out