Petrol, diesel prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, the prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged in most cities, including the four metros, while minor revision has been seen in case of individual places. In Mumbai, petrol stands at ₹ 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at ₹ 94.27 per litre. (File)

Among the metros, petrol is costliest in Mumbai, where it retails at ₹106.31 per litre, according to the Goodreturns website. Kolkata is next, with the fuel available here for ₹106.03 per litre. In Chennai and Delhi, meanwhile, it is at ₹102.63 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.

Diesel, meanwhile, continues to retail at ₹94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and ₹94.24 per litre in Chennai. Commuters in Kolkata must pay ₹92.76 for a litre of the fuel, and those in Delhi, ₹89.62.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.84 ₹ 89.72 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.45 ₹ 93.69 Lucknow ₹ 96.47 ₹ 89.66 Noida ₹ 97 ₹ 90.14

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – decide petrol and diesel prices, doing so on daily basis; the daily review practice began in June 2017. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Also, fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON