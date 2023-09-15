News / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol, diesel prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 15, 2023 09:47 AM IST

In India, fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

On Friday, the prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged in most cities, including the four metros, while minor revision has been seen in case of individual places.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
Among the metros, petrol is costliest in Mumbai, where it retails at 106.31 per litre, according to the Goodreturns website. Kolkata is next, with the fuel available here for 106.03 per litre. In Chennai and Delhi, meanwhile, it is at 102.63 and 92.76 per litre, respectively.

Diesel, meanwhile, continues to retail at 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and 94.24 per litre in Chennai. Commuters in Kolkata must pay 92.76 for a litre of the fuel, and those in Delhi, 89.62.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.45 93.69
Lucknow 96.47 89.66
Noida 97 90.14

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – decide petrol and diesel prices, doing so on daily basis; the daily review practice began in June 2017. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Also, fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among others.

