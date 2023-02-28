Petrol, diesel prices today, February 28: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Tuesday, in line with the over eight month-long steady trend. The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel costs ₹89.62 per litre. Petrol is being sold at ₹106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel retails at ₹94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at ₹102.63 while diesel stands at ₹94.24 a litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata are ₹106.03 per litre and ₹92.76 a litre, respectively.

States have different fuel rates according to various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NOIDA 96.79 89.96 GURUGRAM 97.18 90.05 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre in May 2022, some states have decreased VAT prices on fuels, while some like Punjab and Kerala have imposed fuel cess.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum revise their prices daily at 6 am, in case of any changes, as per international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Oil headed for a fourth straight monthly drop as concerns about tighter monetary policy and swelling stockpiles in the US eclipsed optimism about rising demand in top importer China. Oil prices have also been weighed down by rising US stockpiles, which are at the highest level since May 2021.

