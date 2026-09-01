POWERGRID holds 37th annual general meeting

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power, held its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through virtual mode on August 20, 2026. POWERGRID CMD Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra chairs the company’s 37th Annual General Meeting held virtually on August 20, 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Chairman and Managing Director of POWERGRID. Director (Personnel) Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Operations) Naveen Srivastava, Director (Finance) Amol Taori and Government Nominee Director Abhay Bakre were also present. Shareholders participated in the meeting virtually.

During the AGM, the company presented an overview of its financial performance, operational achievements and future growth plans. The management also discussed technological innovations and various initiatives undertaken by the company. Queries raised by shareholders during the meeting were addressed by the management.

The shareholders also shared their views on the company’s performance and conveyed their best wishes for its continued growth.

As of July 31, 2026, POWERGRID had commissioned and was operating 292 substations across its transmission network. The company also had more than 1,86,889 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 6,37,016 MVA of transformation capacity.

The company said its transmission system availability remained above 99.81% on average. This performance has been supported by the adoption of technological tools and techniques, along with increased use of automation and digital solutions across its operations.

The AGM provided an opportunity for the management to present the company’s operational position and discuss its growth outlook with shareholders. The company’s transmission infrastructure continues to form a significant part of the national power transmission network.

POWERGRID is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power and is engaged in the transmission of electricity across the country. Its operations include the development and management of transmission infrastructure and associated systems.