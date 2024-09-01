 Price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by ₹39 in Delhi - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by 39 in Delhi

ANI |
Sep 01, 2024 10:14 AM IST

The hike, increasing the price of commercial LPG cylinders to ₹1,691.50 comes after a July 1 price cut to offer relief to businesses

Oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by 39, effective from Sunday.

Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions. (PTI)
After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is 1,691.50.

Earlier on July 1, in a move to offer relief to businesses and commercial enterprises, oil marketing companies had announced a reduction in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders.

The price of the commercial LPG cylinder of 19 Kg was slashed by 30. Consequently, the new retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was 1646.

On June 1st, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by 69.50 in Delhi, bringing the retail sales price down to 1676.

Prior to that, on May 1, 2024, there was a reduction of 19 per cylinder.

The frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month reflect the dynamic nature of the market.

Although the exact reasons behind the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to the broader economic conditions and markets.

Price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by 39 in Delhi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
