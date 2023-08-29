Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks to remain closed on August 30, 31 in these cities

Raksha Bandhan, one of the prominent Hindu festivals is celebrated across India and various parts of the world. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30, and some cities will witness the closure of banks on August 30 and 31 in observance of the festival. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 30 in Rajsthan's Jaipur.(HT File)

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 30 in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Meanwhile, On August 31, Banks will in remain closed on Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Sikkim's Gangtok, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Lucknow, Kerala's Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol.

While banks will be closed during these dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.

The RBI places the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Overall, there were 14 bank holidays including weekends and festivals in August, depending on the state. Meanwhile, as per the RBI calendar, Banks will be closed for 16 days in September due to national and regional holidays including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.