close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ram Mandir ceremony: boAt's Aman Gupta shares 'Monday Motivation' amid Ayodhya festivities

Ram Mandir ceremony: boAt's Aman Gupta shares 'Monday Motivation' amid Ayodhya festivities

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 05:07 PM IST

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta took to Instagram to express his "Monday Motivation" thoughts on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. On this occasion, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta took to social media to share his thoughts on the day.

Aman Gupta on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony day (Instagram)
Aman Gupta on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony day (Instagram)

Gupta, famed for his appearance on Shark Tank India, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion of Ram Mandir's consecration, paying his respects to the joyous day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Gupta shared photos of him praying to Lord Ram and wrote, “Aaj ka #MondayMotivation hits differently. As the doors of the Ayodhya Temple open wide, let them symbolise the opening of our hearts to compassion, our minds to wisdom, and our hands to hard work and diligence.”

The social media post by Aman Gupta garnered over 85,000 likes and hundreds of shares, with people hailing the inauguration of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the comment section.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony today

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in attendance of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which saw the Pran Prathishtha of Ram Lalla being conducted in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The rituals were led by PM Modi, who unveiled the Ram Lalla idol decorated with gold and yellow ornaments. Several celebrities and top business leaders from across India were invited to the ceremony, which included Mukesh Ambani and his family, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

During the ceremony, PM Modi said, "From this auspicious moment we have to lay the foundation of India for the next 1,000 years. We have to move beyond the construction of the temple and resolve to build a strong, grand and divine India."

"Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," the prime minister said during his address.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024andBusiness Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On