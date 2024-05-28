 RBI imposes monetary penalty on Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. Here's why

ANI |
May 28, 2024 01:04 PM IST

The penalties imposed on them are ₹91 lakh and ₹1 crore, respectively, RBI said in its orders.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty on Yes Bank and ICICI Bank for non-compliances with certain directions issued by it.

A police officer walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A police officer walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

The penalties imposed on them are 91 lakh and 1 crore, respectively, RBI said in its orders.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

RBI said Yes Bank did not comply with 'Customer Service in Banks', and 'Un-authorized Operation of lnternal/Office Accounts'.

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions

After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI found that the charges against the bank were sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty.

Read more: Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not ‘downsizing’, no job cuts expected

The bank, it asserted, levied charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in certain savings accounts having insufficient/zero balance; opened and operated certain internal accounts in the name of its customers for unauthorized purposes like parking funds and routing customer transactions.

Separately, RBI said ICICI Bank did not comply with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Loans and Advances - Statutory and Other Restrictions'.

Read more: Google leases new office in Bengaluru for 4 crore monthly rent: Report

RBI found that ICICI Bank had sanctioned term loan(s) to certain entities in lieu of or to substitute budgetary resources envisaged for certain projects; without undertaking due diligence on the viability and bankability of the projects to ensure that revenue streams from the projects were sufficient to take care of the debt servicing obligations; the repayment/servicing of which was made out of budgetary resources; and without ensuring that the funding proposals were for specific monitorable projects.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / RBI imposes monetary penalty on Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On