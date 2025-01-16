Realme 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro+ 5G launched in India: See price, colour-changing feature, specs, details

Realme launched the Realme 14 Pro series on Thursday, January 16, 2025. It claims to be the world’s first cold-sensitive and colour-changing smartphone, developed in collaboration with Nordic design studio Valeur Designers. The Realme 14 Pro series have been launched on January 16.(Realme)

The range includes the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.

When the temperature drops below 16°C, the phone's back cover transforms its colour from Pearl White to a Vibrant Blue, for example. This also reverses when the temperature rises.

It comes globally in Pearl White and Suede Grey, along with two other India-exclusive shades, Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink.

Also Read: Not Adani Group, Hindenburg Research's first report was on this Indian company

Specifications of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz as well as 1,500 nits peak brightness. It also gets Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The battery is 6,000 mAh and comes with an 80 W charger.

The main difference between the Pro and Pro+ is that the plus gets a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor while the standard version is powered by a Dimensity 7300, with slightly older CPU cores.

The phones come with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

They also have the Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Meanwhile, the camera setup is a 50 MP main Sony IMX896 sensor, along with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera meanwhile is 32 MP and gets a triple flash.

Also Read: AI-generated love: How fake connections are stealing hearts and money

Specifications of the Realme 14 Pro 5G

The Realme 14 Pro 5G gets a 6.77-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Its battery is also 6,000 mAh, but the charger is a 45W one.

It gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The UI is the same as the Plus.

It comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera is 16 MP.

Also Read: Walmart gets trolled online for new logo, company responds

Price of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will start at ₹29,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB model, while the 8 GB/256 GB variant will cost ₹31,999 and the 12 GB/256 GB model will cost ₹34,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro 5G will be priced at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and ₹26,999 for the 8 GB/256 GB model.

Realme has also launched the Realme Buds wireless 5 ANC which claims to offer up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation, ENC call noise cancellation, as well as a 38-hour battery life.

The earbuds are IP55 rated for dust and water and are priced at ₹1,799.

All the products will be available from January 23 on Flipkart, Realme official stores, and offline stores.