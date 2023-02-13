Home / Business / Retail inflation climbs to 3-month high of 6.52% in January

Retail inflation climbs to 3-month high of 6.52% in January

Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Retail inflation figures: The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 per cent December and 6.01 per cent in January 2022.

Retail inflation rose to 6.52 pc in January.
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.

The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

retail inflation india inflation consumer price index rbi
