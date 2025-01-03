Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open on Jan 4? Full list for this month
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually closed on second and fourth Saturdays, along with on Sundays.
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Since January 4, 2025, is a first Saturday, banks will remain open and function as usual.
List of bank holidays in January 2025
Banks will remain closed on several days in January 2025 due to various occasions, including Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday, Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa, Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.
However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.
|January 2025
|1
|2
|6
|11
|14
|15
|16
|23
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Dehradun
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|•
|Jaipur
|Jammu
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|Ranchi
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|Srinagar
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Holiday Description
|Day
|New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong
|1
|Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration
|2
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
|6
|Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa
|11
|Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
|14
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|15
|Uzhavar Thirunal
|16
|Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
|23
Source: RBI Website
It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
What are the banking services which will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.
