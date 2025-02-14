Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on February 15? Full month's list
Saturday bank holiday: Banks will remain closed on specified holidays, along with second and fourth Saturdays. Customers can still use digital banking services.
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Since February 15 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and functioning.
List of bank holidays in February 2025
|February 2025
|3
|11
|12
|15
|19
|20
|26
|28
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Saraswati Puja
|3
|Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025
|11
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 2025
|12
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|15
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19
|Statehood Day/State Day
|20
|Mahashivratri
|26
|Losar
|28
Source: RBI Website
It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.