Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on February 15? Full month's list

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(File)

Since February 15 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and functioning.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

February 2025 3 11 12 15 19 20 26 28 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata Lucknow • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur • • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Saraswati Puja 3 Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025 11 Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 2025 12 Lui-Ngai-Ni 15 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 Statehood Day/State Day 20 Mahashivratri 26 Losar 28 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI Website

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.