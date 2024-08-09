Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed this Saturday August 10?

Bank holiday August 2024: Banks are open on the first, third and fifth (in case) Saturday in a month but they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, banks are also closed on all Sundays, regional and national holidays but these vary depend on the state of residence. During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)

Is it a bank holiday this Saturday on August 10, 2024?

Yes, it is a bank holiday as it is the second Saturday of the month.

Festivals in August

Banks are closed for Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanti.

August Bank holidays 2024

August 13- Banks are closed in Manipur.

August 15- All banks in India are closed for Independence Day.

August 19- Banks are closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

August 20- Banks are closed in Kerala.

August 26- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh state, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.